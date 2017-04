Alvin E. Willaredt, 97, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, died at 12:34 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.