Amalie E. Michelon, age 67, of Alton, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born August 26, 1951, in Werms, Germany, the daughter of Johann and Christina (Zintel) Feid. She married Anthony Michelon on July 29, 1973, in Germany, and he survives.

Amalie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Anthony; she is survived by two sons, John Michelon of Alton, and Anthony Michelon Jr. of Bethalto; three brothers, Karl Feid, Jurgen Feid, and Christian Feid, all of Germany; six grandchildren, Molly Michelon, Anthony Michelon, Keith Wren, John Flemming, Joseph Flemming, and Kaitlin Michelon; three great-grandchildren, Jake, Natalie, and Nathan; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Reinhold Zintel, Dieter Feid, and Christina Feid.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 6 to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

