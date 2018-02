Amelia “Millie” (Lombardi) Chomko, 102, of Granite City, died at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private burial will be at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Cemetery in Edwardsville.