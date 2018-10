Andrew B. Curlovic

Andrew B. Curlovic, 73, died at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at his home in Alton.

A celebration of life service will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.