Andrew Cole “Ranger” Range, 23, of Troy, died Thursday, Dec. 7, at St. Joseph Hospital in Murphysboro, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 S. Main St. in Troy. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Troy.