Andrew Jackson Westbrook Jr.

Andrew Jackson Westbrook Jr., 18 months,of East Alton, passed away and went to be with the Angels at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.