Andrew Michael Staszkiewicz, 25, died at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.