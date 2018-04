Angela Jeannette Graves, 49, of Alton, passed away at 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton with her family by her side.

A celebration of Angela’s life will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, until service at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be private at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto.