Angela K. King, 47, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 9:45am on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her residence. She was born on October 8, 1970, in Alton, the daughter of Jane (Turnbeaugh) and Marvin Rahn of Jacksonville, Florida, and Fred Dillon of Alton. She married Jeremy King on August 13, 2005, in South Roxana, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Crystal Meier of Texas City, Texas, Ayla and Tony Burgess of East Alton, Imogene Meier of Cottage Hills, two sons: Kwentin King of Cottage Hills, Wyatt King of Cottage Hills, five grandchildren: Allison, Ivar, Skylee, Payton, Paxton, an expectant grandson, three brothers and two sisters in law: Scott and Rae Ann Dillon of Chicago, Randy and Joan Dillon of New Jersey, Harold Dillon of Alton, her maternal grandparents: John and Joyce Turnbeaugh of Jacksonville, Florida, her mother in love: Debbie King of South Roxana, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.Angie was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at CVS Pharmacy in East Alton. She enjoyed singing, paint, and traveling. She loved the Green Bay Packers.She was preceded in death by her father in love: Dale King.In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the funeral home. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.