Anita Faye (nee Hansell) O’Hara passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Beloved mother of Bridgett (and the late Edward) Ludwig, from Dimondale, Mich., Michael (Margaret) Roeder and Michelle (Mathew) Ariana, both from Granite City. Dear grandmother of Abigail, Ciara, Jarod, Dylan, Mikenna, Marianna and Adyson. Dearest sister of Mary (Dale) Dintelman and Kimberly (Darrell) Basler.

Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Rose Zella Hansell.

Services will be held Saturday, April 1, at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road.