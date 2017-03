Anita Louise Whitt, 79, of Granite City, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, from a broken heart, after her loving husband and best friend, Elmer, died Jan. 8.

A memorial gathering will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Arlington Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.