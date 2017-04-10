Ann M. Perolio, 90, of Alton, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home in Alton.
There will be no public visitation and private family services will be Tuesday, April 11, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.
