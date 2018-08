Anna Bell Bick, 88, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of East Alton, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Maple Wood Alzheimer Special Care Center.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel in Bethalto. Rev. Richard Newcom will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.