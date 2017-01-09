Anna (Ivonova) Kunschek, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 5:28 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

She was born March 17, 1924, in Russia. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, gardening and working with her flowers. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Gisela Lerch of Granite City and Kim and David Collins of Bethalto; four grandchildren and a spouse, Holly and Brian Lang, Wendy Lerch, Keith Hoormann and Olivia Collins; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Hayden, Lydia, Jayln, Isabelle and Kensley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kunschek, whom she married in 1945 in Germany, and he passed away in January 1989.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Slavko “Butch” Kunschek; and a sister, Vera.

In celebration of her life, a private family burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at a later date.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.