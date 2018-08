Anna M. Vieregge

Anna M. Vieregge, 96, went peacefully to be with the Lord at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, August 4, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, while in the company of family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, at Paynic with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.