Annabelle Champion age 88, of Highland, Illinois, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the Highland Health Center in Highland, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.