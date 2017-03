Annadella Fetter, 82, of Granite City, died at 4:18 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.