Annette D. Hickman, 93, of Edwardsville, formerly of Springfield, Ill., passed away at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Aloysius, with Fr. Clinton Honkomp officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.