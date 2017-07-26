Annid “Ann” Nighohossian, 94, of Granite City, passed away at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1922, in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late Kaloust and Hatoonig Anaid (Krekorian) Geragosian. She married Samuel Nighohossian in 1939 and he passed away on June 24, 1999. She and her husband owned and operated Sammy’s Tavern in Granite City for many years. She attended St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five sons and two daughters-in-law, Casper S. Nighohossian, Sarkis Nighohossian, Haig Nighohossian, Leo and Barb Nighohossian and Greg and Vicki Nighohossian, all of Granite City; six grandchildren, Julie Nighohossian of Glen Carbon, Darrick Nighohossian of Granite City, Cassie Downer and husband, Andy, of Roxana, Kyla Nighohossian of Granite City, Cara Nighohossian-Nold and husband, Mike, of Denver, Colo., and Jeremy Nighohossian of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Arshaelus Geragosian of Granite City; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Samson Nighohossian; a daughter-in-law, Katherine “Kat” Nighohossian; and a brother, Leo Geragosian.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City with the Rev. Father Torkom Chorbajian as celebrant. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Samuel and Annid Nighohossian Scholarship Fund and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.