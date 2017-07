Anthony “Tony” Romano, 99, of Wood River, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.