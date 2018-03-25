Anthony Davenport

Anthony Joseph Davenport, 52, died at 3:10 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at his residence.
A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Anthony Joseph Davenport, 52, died at 3:10 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at his residence.
A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014