Anthony E. “Tony” Wingerter, 71, of Alton, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Godfrey.

Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at River of Life Community Church 1414 W Delmar Ave, Godfrey, followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Military honors will be rendered.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.