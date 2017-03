Anthony F. (Tony) Giardina, 78, of Edwardsville, died at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.