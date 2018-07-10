Anthony J. “Tony” Vesci Sr. of Maryville, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville at the age of 79.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 13, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. Father Steve Pohlman, former pastor of St. Cecilia, will be celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.