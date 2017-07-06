Anthony (Tony) Arico, 98, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Moore-Pike Nursing Home, where he had been a resident since June 2015.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Anthony (Tony) Arico, 98, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Moore-Pike Nursing Home, where he had been a resident since June 2015.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014