Anthony V. (Tony) Ratkewicz Jr., 71, of Severna Park, Md., died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at his home.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 68 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, Md. Interment will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road in Crownsville, Md.