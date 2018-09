Anthony William Brandhorst

Anthony William Brandhorst, 56, of Alton, died at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, doing what he loved with the company of his friends.

A birthday and memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at 1205 E. Sixth St. in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.