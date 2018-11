Argia M. Bertolino

Argia M. Bertolino, 67, of Prairietown, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Prairietown Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.