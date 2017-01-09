Arlene Marie Boner, 75, of Granite City, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at her home.

She was born May 22, 1941, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Victor Henry and Olga Anna (Karrer) Koenig. She retired as a total quality management specialist in 1992 from the United States Civil Service after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and a proud member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed her years traveling around the country as a baton instructor and judge of many baton competitions. She was also a member of the Old Grads and Parents Without Partners in which she had served as president of the Granite City chapter. She was a devoted fan of Lawrence Welk and was a member of The Welk Notes Fan Club. She loved to read and was an avid stamp and coin collector. Arlene will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. Boner of Granite City; “granddaughter,” Dakota Alexis Lovell of Granite City; loving family friend, Monica Bowman of Granite City; a sister, Marilyn Ruth Parker of Glen Carbon; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William H. Koenig; and a brother-in-law, Clay Parker.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, with the Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.