Arlynn C. Schuler

Arlynn C. Schuler, 90, of Florissant, Mo., passed away at 8:20 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel, 7800 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Louis.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements.