Arnold R. Sanders

Arnold R. Sanders, 83, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife at his side at 6:02 a.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Steven Friese will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.