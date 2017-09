Arshaelus Geragosian, 94, of Granite City, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 3501 Century Drive in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.