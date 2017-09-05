Arthur George Billick, 64, of Madison, died at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at his home.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
