Arthur O. Rock , age 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois died at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m Monday, August 6, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with Rev. Nancy Gamache officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be given to Frieden’s United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.