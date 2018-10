Arthur Ross Shaw

Arthur Ross Shaw, of Jerseyville, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the age of 93.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 25, Rev. Robert Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.