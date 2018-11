Ash Elizabeth Craig

Ash Elizabeth Craig, 29, of Wentzville, Mo., formerly of Godfrey, died Monday, November 12, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 17, at Gray Funeral Home, 205 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River. Following the service, a celebration of Ash’s life will be from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the VFW, 4445 N. Alby St. in Alton.