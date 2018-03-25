Ashley R. Morgan, 33, died at 6:08 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
