Aubrey “Leroy” Luck, 82, of Bunker Hill, died at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Alton, the son of Aubrey E. and Inez (Shannon) Luck. He retired from the distribution center at Olin Corporation after 43 years of service and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. On March 4, 1955 in Alton, he married Carol (Burgoyne) and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Linda Ransom (Jack) of Nampa, Idaho, and Kathy Caveny (Kevin) of Olathe, Kans.; and one son, Steve Luck (Lora) of Bethalto; six grandchildren; Garth Musgrove, Nic Musgrove, Sara Luck, Nathan Luck, Emily Luck and Kevin Caveny; and six great-grandchildren, Paeten Musgrove, Gavin Musgrove, Gage Musgrove, Gabe Ridgway, Kaylee Musgrove and Raegan Musgrove.

He was preceded in death by one brother; Clifford Luck. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or The Gavin Musgrove Charitable Fund at Wright-Patt Credit Union in Dayton, Ohio.

Additional information and online guestbook may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.