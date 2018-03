Audrey “Maxine” Cloninger, 84, died at 6:07 p.m. Sunday, March 4 , 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will be at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto.