Audrey M. Fleming, 87, of Alton, died at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at her home.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.