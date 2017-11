Audrey May Wiseman, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in her home in Alton, surrounded by her family and her wonderful hospice nurse.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Audrey will be buried at Fosterburg Cemetery after the service.