Audrey Nona Ridenhower, 92, of Alton, died at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton. Rev. Cynthia Sever will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.