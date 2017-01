Audrey Y. Lewis, 80, of Wood River, died at 3:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.