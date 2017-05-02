B.J. Severs, 54, of Holiday Shores, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital, from injuries sustained in a car accident on April 18 near Holiday Shores.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A second day of visitation will be from 3 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Bass, Patton, Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Ill. B.J.’s remains will be cremated following all services.