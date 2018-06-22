Barbara A. Allen, 78, of Holiday Shores, passed away at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, at her home with her family by her side, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 25, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Staunton with Fr. George Radosevich as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bunker Hill.