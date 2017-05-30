Barbara A. Tidwell, 66, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
