Barbara Ann Belcher, 82, formerly of Alton, died at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Arbor View Nursing Home in Arvada, Colo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Gent Funeral Home, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.