Barbara Ann Evans, 76, of South Roxana, died at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at The Gables at Rolling Meadows in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.