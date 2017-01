Barbara “Bobbie” J. Robinson died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Burial will be at the Upper Alton Cemetery, Alton.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.