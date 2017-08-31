Barbara Diann Maples, 68, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
Barbara Diann Maples, 68, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014